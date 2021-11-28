This Jonathan Taylor Draft Rumor Presents Frightening ‘What If?’

NESN Logo Sign In

When it’s humming, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense arguably is the most formidable in all of football.

Now, imagine if the reigning Super Bowl champions had Jonathan Taylor situated in the backfield behind Tom Brady.

This hypothetical apparently isn’t as far-fetched as you might think. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Taylor was on Tampa Bay’s shortlist of candidates for the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But when offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs slid down the board further than expected, the Bucs moved up one spot to grab the Iowa product.

Taylor ultimately wasn’t selected until the ninth pick in the second round — 41st overall. The running back enjoyed a sensational rookie season with the Colts, racking up 1,169 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns on the ground. The Wisconsin product also added 299 receiving yards and a receiving score.

A sophomore slump also wasn’t in the cards for Taylor, who currently leads the NFL in rushing (1,122) by a 185-yard margin to go along with a league-leading 13 rushing TDs. He’s also improved as a passing threat, entering Week 12 with 322 receiving yards and two TD receptions.

Taylor will try to make the Buccaneers feel foolish for passing on him Sunday when Indianapolis hosts Tampa Bay. A Colts victory would extend their win streak to four.