This Made Jakobi Meyers’ First NFL Touchdown Extra Special For Wideout

FOXBORO, Mass. — It took 39 games and 135 receptions, but Jakobi Meyers finally found the end zone Sunday for the first time in his NFL career.

The New England Patriots wide receiver caught a short pass from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, broke a tackle and vaulted over the goal line to put the finishing touches on a 45-7 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

Meyers had scored on two-point conversions. He’d thrown a pair of touchdown passes. He’d caught preseason touchdowns and had touchdowns called back for penalties. But this was his first actual, official, regular season touchdown. No player in NFL history had caught more passes or recorded more receiving yards without one.

Not even close, actually.

Meyers entered Sunday with 131 career catches for 1,522 yards. The player with the second-most receptions and receiving yards without a receiving or rushing touchdown, according to Pro Football Reference, was a former Patriots tight end named Bob Adams. He retired in 1976 with 61 career catches for 732 yards.

Finally breaking that drought and removing his name from that ignominious record was a relief for Meyers. But what happened next was even more meaningful for the 25-year-old.