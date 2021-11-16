Patriots’ 2021 Draft Class Is Looking Like New England’s Best In Years

NESN Logo Sign In

During a half-hour conference call with reporters on March 31, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft admitted something that had become obvious to fans of his team.

The Patriots had whiffed on far too many draft picks in recent years, and those misses had drained their roster of high-end homegrown talent.

“In the end, if you want to have a good, consistent, winning football team, you can’t do it in free agency,” Kraft said. “You have to do it through the draft, because that’s when you’re able to get people of great talent — whether it’s Willie McGinest or Tom Brady — you get them at a price where you can build a team and be competitive. Once they get to their (second) contract, if they’re superstars, you can only balance so many of them.

“So really, the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good. I don’t feel we’ve done the greatest job the last few years, and I really hope — and I believe — I’ve seen a different approach this year.”

One month later, Bill Belichick and his brain trust put that new approach — which reportedly was more “collaborative” between Belichick and lieutenants Dave Ziegler, Eliot Wolf, Matt Groh and Matt Patricia — into practice. The Patriots selected eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft, including their first first-round quarterback since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

The results? Well, half a season isn’t long enough to comprehensively evaluate a draft class. But so far, they’ve been overwhelmingly positive.

Top pick Mac Jones is putting together one of the best statistical seasons ever by a rookie QB, decisively outperforming his fellow first-year signal-callers as he makes a strong push for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Second-rounder Christian Barmore quickly has become a disruptive force for the Patriots’ defense, seeing more playing time than any Pats D-lineman during the team’s current four-game win streak. And fourth-rounder Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’ 45-7 pasting of the Cleveland Browns, has looked like a future franchise running back, albeit in a smaller sample size.