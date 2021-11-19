This Stephen Curry Three-Point Stat Simply Is Just Utterly Ridiculous

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen Curry is just ridiculous.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has completely changed the way the NBA game is played today with his electric three-point shooting and seemingly has shattered every shooting record possible or soon will.

One insane stat that gets more impressive the more you think about is the fact that Curry has recorded 38 games throughout his career in which he hit nine shots from beyond-the-arc. To put it in perspective, no other player in NBA history has hit this mark more than nine times with Damien Lilliard and James Harden both doing so.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that Curry has 10 such games since April 2021.

Most games with nine 3-pointers in NBA history:



Stephen Curry – 38

Stephen Curry since April – 10

James Harden & Damian Lillard – 9 pic.twitter.com/jtxgKUrWzz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 19, 2021

That’s more than any other individual player just in seven months. The NBA implemented the three-point line in 1979 and over the last seven months Curry did something no one else ever has throughout their entire careers over the last 42 years.

What can’t he do?