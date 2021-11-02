NESN Logo Sign In

The Browns opted to keep wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland, but it appears the wideout did have other teams calling before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline passed.

The New Orleans Saints had discussions relating to Beckham, according to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, but both sides couldn’t agree on a workable deal given how much the wideout is owed over the remainder of the season.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported before the official deadline that the Browns were listening to offers, but at that point couldn’t find a pitch that made sense. Schultz added how Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had expressed his desire to keep Beckham.

Beckham, 28, is operating under a $14.5 million base salary for the 2021 campaign. He has caught just 17 passes for 232 yards and has been held without a touchdown this season.