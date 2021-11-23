This Under-The-Radar Defender Has Made ‘Huge’ Impact For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The pivotal sequence of last Thursday’s New England Patriots-Atlanta Falcons matchup came late in the third quarter.

Pushed to their own 16-yard line, the Patriots’ defense stonewalled the Falcons on third-and-inches, then again on fourth-and-1, forcing a turnover on downs. A touchdown on that drive would have cut the Patriots’ lead to six. Instead, they tacked on an additional 12 points and closed out the game with four consecutive interceptions to cruise to a 25-0 win.

One player had a hand in both of those short-yardage stops: reserve defensive tackle Carl Davis.

On the first, Davis bench-pressed center Matt Hennessey into the backfield, clearing a lane for linebacker Dont’a Hightower to knife through and drop ball-carrier Keith Smith. On the second, he again manhandled Hennessey, then bear-hugged running back Qadree Ollison as safety Adrian Phillips shot in to deliver the finishing blow.

That those plays came courtesy of the lowest man on New England’s D-line depth chart — a 29-year-old journeyman who played for five different teams in his first six seasons — illustrates just how much that unit has improved since last season.

Davis arrived in New England last October, missed significant time with concussions (three appearances in 12 weeks) and re-signed with little fanfare in March. Now, after winning a competitive roster battle with a strong training camp, he’s emerged as an important supporting character in the NFL’s top-ranked defense, impressing coaches and teammates alike.

“Going back to last year, when you look at the tape, every time Carl had an opportunity to play for us, he did really well,” defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said Monday. “That was part of our decision in bringing him back, and we’re glad we did bring him back. And then going forward to this year, he had a great offseason, good OTAs, good summer, good training camp, and then he’s able to go in there and play good football, especially in those critical situational plays.