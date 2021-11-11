Tim Hyers’ Decision To Leave Red Sox Came As ‘100% Surprise’

NESN Logo Sign In

If you didn’t expect Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers to move on from the franchise this offseason, you’re not alone. Manager Alex Cora was shocked when Hyers declined an offer to remain in Boston for the 2022 season.

In an appearance on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria on Wednesday, Cora explained the decision as he understood it.

“100% surprise that Hyers left,” Cora said, as transcribed by Red Sox Stats on Twitter. “He was amazing for us. He was looking for something else, a challenge probably. It was a family decision. He’s with a group now that’s building something they hope is great. We thank him for everything he did for us.”

Hyers joined the franchise in 2018 as part of Cora’s inaugural staff members. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Sunday that Hyers joined the Texas Rangers in the same role, though several teams — including the New York Yankees — reportedly were interested in the 50-year-old.

Assistant hitting coach Peter Fatse is expected to be promoted to fill the role. Fatse, 34, played at UConn and in the minor leagues before joining the Minnesota Twins as their minor league hitting coordinator in 2019. He joined Boston’s staff in 2020.