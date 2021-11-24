Titans Injury Report: Status Of A.J. Brown In Question Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tennessee Titans already will be without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, but it appears the status of another impactful skill player, A.J. Brown, now is in question, too.

Brown did not practice Wednesday before Sunday’s Week 12 game against the New England Patriots. The standout receiver left Tennessee’s Week 11 game against the Houston Texans with a chest injury and did not return.

Henry and Jones had been placed on injured reserve previously.

The Titans also were without linebacker Harold Landry (hamstring), defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness), guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), linebacker David Long (hamstring) and running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion). You can view their full injury report here.

It would serve as a massive absence should Brown not be able to play Sunday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick referred to Brown as an “outstanding player” during his press conference Wednesday. Brown has 615 yards on 46 receptions and three touchdowns in 10 games this season

New England appears to be much healthier than the conference-leading Titans. The Patriots had 11 players limited Wednesday, but they did not have anyone listed as non-participants.