Tom Brady Enjoys Beating This Team More Than Any Other In NFL

One team is responsible for two of Tom Brady’s three losses on the Super Bowl stage.

So any time the future Hall of Fame quarterback has a chance to beat said team, he relishes the opportunity.

During a recent episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady unsurprisingly named the New York Giants as the team he likes to take down the most.

“The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that because they’ve taken away some really, you know, I’ve always joked with Eli (Manning) but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time,” Brady said, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them, I love that.”

The team Brady enjoys beating the least also isn’t a stunner.

“And the team I like to beat the least is obviously the Patriots,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “Again, those are my guys, man. Those are the other warriors that I went to battle with for so long. I’ve had a lot of battles over the years with different teams. There’s a lot of mutual respect in pro sports, but glad I?m through with the one last night.”

Brady will have an opportunity to defeat his longtime nemesis Monday night when the Buccaneers host the Giants.