Tom Brady Opens Up About Terse Press Conference After Bucs’ Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Answering questions about the Buccaneers’ second consecutive loss clearly was the last thing Tom Brady wanted to do Sunday afternoon.

Brady tried to end his Week 10 postgame press conference after a little over a minute, but he reluctantly answered three more questions after reporters asked him for more time. Tampa Bay’s quarterback was visibly (and understandably) miffed about arguably his team’s worst performance of the season, which resulted in a 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team off a bye.

On the latest edition of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady was asked by Jim Gray about the brief presser. The future Hall of Famer explained the challenge of shelving emotions before ribbing his co-host.

“Yeah, I think that’s a real challenge for me, especially as I’ve gotten older because the expectations are so high,” Brady said, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Greg Auman. “I think when you win it’s a relief and when you lose it’s a real disappointment. So sometimes you’re missing the joy in this and I have to be reminded of the joy of playing. And that takes a little perspective, but it’s hard when you’re in the fight. When you’re in the middle of the fight and it’s the seventh round of the fight, it’s hard to — you know — take a step back ’cause you feel like you’re still — you know — you want to go out there and slug it out again. So, you know, I wish there was a lot of great to come from losing and there is when you take a couple of days. But sometimes when you catch me on a Monday, you really piss me off. Just kidding, you don’t really piss me off.”

Brady and the Bucs will have some extra time to straighten things out before they take the field next. Week 11 will conclude with the reigning Super Bowl champions hosting the New York Giants on Monday night.