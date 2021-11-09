Tom Brady Responds To Aaron Rodgers Question With Shameless Plug

NESN Logo Sign In

It feels like everyone has something to say about Aaron Rodgers and his COVID-19 vaccination controversy.

Tom Brady is not one of those people, however.

Brady didn’t even consider discussing Rodgers’ situation on the latest edition of the “Let’s Go!” podcast. Instead of weighing in one of the sports world’s most noteworthy trending topics, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star used the moment to promote his brand.

“I’m not commenting on Aaron Rodgers? personal situation,” Brady said, as transcribed by WEEI. “Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body. But by the way, The TB12 Method is available in paperback wherever nutritional books are sold and I’ll leave it at that.”

Brady claims the side-step and the ensuing plug were not planned heading into the taping of the episode.

“Nope, just thought about it and obviously that’s how I feel and that’s all I’m going to say,” Brady said.

After a Week 9 bye, Brady and the Buccaneers will be back at it Sunday when they visit the Washington Football Team. Rodgers might be back on the field this weekend, too, as long as he clears the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players.