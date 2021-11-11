Tom Brady Reveals His Favorite Non-Super Bowl Win Of Patriots Tenure

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady won scores of important games during his two decades with the New England Patriots. But outside of his Super Bowl victories, none were more satisfying than his win in Pittsburgh in the 2004 AFC Championship Game.

In Episode 3 of his new ESPN+ series, “Man in the Arena,” Brady reflected on that game, which both sent the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXIX and avenged a loss to the Steelers earlier that season that snapped New England’s NFL-record 21-game winning streak.

“If I would say there was a perfect game of football played at the highest level, I’d say that would be the game,” Brady said. “If we could replicate that, we would never lose a game.”

The 2004 AFC Championship is a largely underappreciated game in the Patriots’ dynastic run, perhaps because it was so noncompetitive. New England opened up a 24-3 lead in the second quarter and cruised to a 41-27 win over a Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers team that had lost just once all season.

Brady, who was sick with the flu the night before the game, called the 60-yard first-quarter touchdown pass he threw to Deion Branch “one of the great throws I’ve ever made.” He posted a 130.5 passer rating, the Patriots’ Corey Dillon-led backfield rushed for 126 yards, and their defense forced four turnovers, with Rodney Harrison returning one interception 87 yards for a touchdown.

“For as difficult as it was for us to lose to them 31-whatever on Halloween,” Brady said, “it was the most satisfying win, non-Super Bowl, that I had in 19 years of playing football.”

Linebacker Tedy Bruschi agreed.