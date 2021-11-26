Tom Brady Ribs Drew Brees In Tribute Video During Saints-Bills Game

NESN Logo Sign In

You can count Tom Brady as one person who is happy Drew Brees retired.

The former Saints quarterback was honored with a tribute video during halftime of New Orleans’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

Many celebrities helped with the video, offering their congratulations and best wishes to Brees, who played 20 NFL seasons, in the future. Then there was Brady, who thanked the surefire Hall of Fame QB for hanging up the cleats.

“Thank you, Drew, for retiring,” Brady said in the video. “Don’t ever come back.”

Naturally, the comment was met with a lot of boos.

Brees retired after his Saints lost to Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round. The Bucs, you probably remember, went on to win Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Saints, however, couldn’t get a win on the night they honored Brees, as they fell to Bills, 31-6.