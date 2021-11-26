NESN Logo Sign In

Tony Romo has had some memorable calls of NFL games during his time in the booth, and the latest came Thursday night.

Romo’s former Dallas Cowboys team went to overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders, and tight end Foster Moreau hesitated before saying heads. The call ended up being tails and Dallas got the ball, and Romo had a field day with how Moreau handled the coin toss.

“Nobody told me what to do!,” Romo said, imagining what Moreau was thinking when the official asked him to make the call.

Naturally, it prompted Twitter to react.

Tony Romo is all of us trying to carve turkeys for the first time and absolutely butchering them pic.twitter.com/c1qGxl5F02 — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) November 26, 2021

Why is Tony Romo going nuts over a coin toss? — Mike Perez (@MikePerez24) November 26, 2021

I was a Tony Romo Ryder but he?s gotta chill with the call on the coin toss — Ethan Shepard (@EthanShepard17) November 26, 2021

Tony Romo going nuts over a coin toss ? — Phill ? (@MeekPhill_) November 26, 2021

The Raiders got the last laugh, though, with a 36-33 overtime win.