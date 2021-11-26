Tony Romo has had some memorable calls of NFL games during his time in the booth, and the latest came Thursday night.
Romo’s former Dallas Cowboys team went to overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders, and tight end Foster Moreau hesitated before saying heads. The call ended up being tails and Dallas got the ball, and Romo had a field day with how Moreau handled the coin toss.
“Nobody told me what to do!,” Romo said, imagining what Moreau was thinking when the official asked him to make the call.
Naturally, it prompted Twitter to react.
The Raiders got the last laugh, though, with a 36-33 overtime win.