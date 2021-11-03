NESN Logo Sign In

More tragic details have emerged from the fatal car accident allegedly caused by Las Vegas receiver Henry Ruggs early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shared by NFL Network’s Kayla Burton on Tuesday, the victim killed in the crash was a 23-year-old woman. Additionally, Ruggs, who was believed to be inebriated and charged with a DUI resulting in death, was accompanied by a 22-year-old woman who was seriously injured.

Here’s what authorities reported about the situation.

On November 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., a vehicle versus vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard / South Spring Valley Parkway. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video of the collision indicted a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on S. Rainbow Boulevard, south of Spring Valley Parkway, in the right-most travel lane of three northbound lanes. A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling northbound on S. Rainbow Boulevard, south of Spring Valley Parkway, in the center travel lane of three northbound lanes at a high rate of speed. The Chevrolet veered right and entered the right-most travel lane, which the Toyota occupied. The front of the Chevrolet struck the rear of the Toyota. The Toyota came to a final rest and caught on fire with the driver trapped in the driver’s seat. Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Despite their efforts to save the driver, she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to the University Medical Center Trauma to treat their injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet showed signs of impairment and was booked in absentia at UMC Trauma.

The Raiders released a statement when news broke, but the investigation into 22-year-old Ruggs remains ongoing.