Trash Talk King Draymond Green Chirps Peyton Manning About Colts Exit

Draymond Green was among the guests on the latest “ManningCast,” and it was only right the Golden State Warriors showed off one of his best skills.

Green is one of the NBA’s best trash talkers of this era, so Eli Manning put the three-time champion to work. The target? Eli’s older brother and co-host, Peyton Manning.

“I’d tell Peyton, as great as you’re supposed to be, the Colts cut you,” Green told the elder Manning brother, as seen on ESPN2.

In fairness, the Manning-Colts separation worked out for both sides. Andrew Luck proved to be a great heir in Indianapolis to the five-time MVP, who reached the Super Bowl in two of his four seasons with Denver. Manning rode off into the sunset in his final campaign with the Broncos, who won Super Bowl 50.

Peyton also wasn’t the only Manning to be chirped by a high-profile athlete Monday night. Phil Mickelson didn’t exactly offer a rave review of Eli’s golf swing.