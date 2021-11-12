NESN Logo Sign In

Travis Roy continues to inspire sports fans in New England and beyond.

The former Boston University hockey player is the subject of “Travis Roy: A Life & A Legacy,” which will premiere Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NESN. The hour-long documentary details how Roy turned his tragically brief college hockey career into a lifetime of helping spinal cord injury survivors.

Roy died in October 2020 at age 45, but his work continues. The Travis Roy Foundation has helped 2,000-plus individuals in the United States live with greater independence and dignity, and that number continues to climb in 2021, the Foundation’s 25th anniversary year.

Roy’s BU hockey career ended in 1995 after just 11 seconds when an on-ice accident paralyzed him from the neck down. However, his courage in the face of adversity and commitment to helping others suffering from the effects of spinal-cord injuries inspired many at BU, in the wider hockey community and beyond.

NESN will re-air “Travis Roy: A Life & A Legacy” Saturday at 6 p.m., Sunday at 5 p.m. and several other times throughout the next month and beyond.