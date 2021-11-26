Tre’Davious White Injury Worth Watching Ahead Of Bills-Patriots Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buffalo Bills defense suffered a major hit when All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White exited Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a knee injury.

White was injured in the second quarter as he tried to defend wide receiver Marquez Callaway. He walked off the field under his own power but had an emotional reaction on the sideline, with Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reporting White threw his helmet to the ground after exiting the field of play.

He initially was doubtful to return but was downgraded to out. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the win that he had no information on White but expects to learn more in the “next couple days.”

White is one of the top corners in the league and entered the 2021 season — his fifth — off of two consecutive Pro Bowl selections. He began Thursday with one interception and 41 combined tackles while holding opponents to a 50.4 completion percentage under his coverage through 10 games.

If he is forced to miss significant time, he could miss out on an opportunity to face a Patriots team looking to return to the top spot in the AFC East standings amid a tough part of the schedule. New England will play the 8-3 Tennessee Titans on Sunday before getting the Bills on the road on “Monday Night Football” Dec. 6. The Bills also will visit Gillette Stadium on Dec. 26.

The Bills-Patriots contests could decide the AFC East, and if Buffalo is missing one of its top defenders for one or both of the games, New England may have an easier road to the end of the season.