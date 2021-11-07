Trent Brown Uses Instagram To Recruit Odell Beckham Jr. To Patriots

Beckham will hit waivers Monday

by

Well, it’s clear where Trent Brown stands on whether the New England Patriots should pursue Odell Beckham Jr.

Brown recently used his Instagram story to share a photo of Beckham in a Patriots uniform. Beckham, whose career with the Cleveland Browns now is over, is set to be placed on waivers Monday. If he goes unclaimed, the 29-year-old would become a free agent Tuesday.

Check out Brown’s post:

Hey, shoot your shot, right?

Whether New England actually has any interest in pursuing Beckham is anyone’s guess. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday sent a tweet some are viewing as indicative of the Patriots considering making a run at the polarizing wideout.

More Football:

AFC East Officially Up For Grabs After Patriots Win And Stunning Bills Loss
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns
Previous Article

Panthers Defender Thought This Mac Jones Play Was ‘Completely Dirty’
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez
Next Article

Red Sox Pick Up Contract Option For Catcher Christian Vázquez

Picked For You

Related