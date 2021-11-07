Trent Brown Uses Instagram To Recruit Odell Beckham Jr. To Patriots

Well, it’s clear where Trent Brown stands on whether the New England Patriots should pursue Odell Beckham Jr.
Brown recently used his Instagram story to share a photo of Beckham in a Patriots uniform. Beckham, whose career with the Cleveland Browns now is over, is set to be placed on waivers Monday. If he goes unclaimed, the 29-year-old would become a free agent Tuesday.
Check out Brown’s post:
Hey, shoot your shot, right?
Whether New England actually has any interest in pursuing Beckham is anyone’s guess. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday sent a tweet some are viewing as indicative of the Patriots considering making a run at the polarizing wideout.