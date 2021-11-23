Trent Frederic Injury: Injured Bruins Forward Was Full Contact At Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Frederic hasn’t played for the Bruins since Nov. 9 when Josh Brown leveled the forward in Boston’s eventual 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

But that soon could change.

Frederic practiced with the Bruins on the road last week in a non-contact jersey. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the forward was ruled out for the weekend, but that Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres was in play.

Frederic was on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday for morning skate. He was wearing a regular practice jersey, meaning he’s farther along than he was Saturday.

It’s unclear if he will be in the lineup come Wednesday when the B’s travel to Buffalo, and Frederic was the odd-man-out, along with Karson Kuhlman, during Tuesday’s practice. That very well could be precautionary, but Cassidy certainly will have some difficult decisions to make with his lines, especially with how well Anton Blidh has been playing in Frederic’s absence.

Bruins-Sabres is set for 7 p.m. ET.