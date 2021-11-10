Trent Frederic Injury: Latest On Bruins Forward After Taking Huge Hit

NESN Logo Sign In

Details are few and far between on Trent Frederic after taking a big hit Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins winger left the win over the Ottawa Senators in the second period after being on the receiving end of an open ice hit from Josh Brown (who now is in the COVID-19 protocols).

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update on him after the game other than it being an upper-body injury. On Wednesday morning, he ruled Frederic out for Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

This coincides with Anton Blidh nearing a return to game action, so the Bruins probably won’t need to dip into Providence. Should he be cleared Cassidy said the Swede likely would draw in for Frederic.

If Blidh isn’t ready, Karson Kuhlman also is up with the NHL team and probably would be the next man in.

Also worth noting, Cassidy said he had no issues with the pass or hit on that play.