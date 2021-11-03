Trouble Brewing Downtown? Celtics Shooting Woes Fit NBA Narrative

The Celtics are shooting 33.7% from three-point range

by

The NBA is off to a slow start from beyond the arc this season.

Throughout the first two weeks of the season, the league as a whole is shooting just 34.2% from three-point range. And if the season were to end today, it would be the league’s worst mark since the 1998-99 season.

Similar to many team’s throughout the association, the Boston Celitcs have seen their team three-point percentage take a considerable hit from last season. Boston had the 10th best shooting percentage from deep throughout the 2020-21 campaign finishing the year at 37.4%.

The Celtics haven’t been hot out the gate overall and their long distance shooting has been equally cold as Boston ranks 16th in the league (33.7%) through seven games. This dip hasn’t stopped Boston as their attempts actually have risen from 36.4 to 39.4 per game.

Boston will have a chance to shoot out of its slump Wednesday night as they hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

Can Celtics Play Together? Brad Stevens Says ‘We’re Gonna Find Out’
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum
Previous Article

Marcus Smart Has Breakfast With Jayson Tatum After Basically Calling Him Out
Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck
Next Article

Why Red Sox Pitcher Tanner Houck Is Passionate About Supporting Adoption

Picked For You

Related