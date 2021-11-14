Troy Hill Injury: Bill Belichick Offers Well Wishes To Injured Browns Corner

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened his postgame press conference Sunday with words for injured Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill.

Hill suffered a scary neck injury and was forced to leave on a stretcher at the end of the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Browns while attempting to make a tackle on Jakobi Meyers’ first career receiving touchdown.

Belichick offered his well wishes for the 30-year-old after the game.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with Troy Hill and you know, it’s always something that none of us ever want to see, and so he was here very briefly but hope that he’s okay, along with Baker (Mayfield) and (Anthony) Schwartz and whoever else.”

Hill is in his first year with the Browns after spending five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and one with the Cincinnati Bengals. The cornerback also actually spent a short time with New England between his stints with the Bengals and Rams. Hill was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Dec. 25, 2015 and later released on Dec. 30 before eventually catching on in Los Angeles.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski also opened his press conference with words for Hill. The Browns head coach also issued an update on his progress as he heads to a local hospital for further testing.