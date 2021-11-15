Troy Hill Injury: Browns Share Positive Update On Corner After Patriots Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cleveland Browns provided some good news Monday on the status of injured cornerback Troy Hill.

Hill, who suffered a frightening neck injury late in Sunday’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, was released from a Boston-area hospital Monday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Cleveland later in the day, per the team.

The Browns announced Hill was diagnosed with a cervical (neck) sprain.

Hill sustained the injury while attempting to tackle Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on a fourth-quarter touchdown. He remained down on the field for several minutes before being stretchered off and transported to a hospital.

The 30-year-old Hill briefly played for the Patriots during his rookie year in 2015. New England head coach Bill Belichick offered well-wishes during his postgame news conference.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with Troy Hill,” Belichick said. “It’s always something that none of us ever want to see. He was here very briefly, but hope that he’s OK.”