Here’s Latest Update On Browns Corner Troy Hill After Scary Injury

FOXBORO, Mass — It was a scary scene between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns at the end of Sunday’s matchup.

Browns cornerback Troy Hill left the game with the Patriots on a stretcher with just over four minutes remaining after suffering what looked to be a scary upper-body injury while attempting to make a tackle on Jakobi Meyers.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski opened his postgame press conference with an short update on the cornerback.

“Troy Hill is on his way to the hospital and we’ll update you when we have an update,” Stefanski said.

Hill reportedly is dealing with a neck injury, but luckily was able to move all extremities after the game.