Tuukka Rask Latest: Another Promising Update On Goalie’s Health

Tuukka Rask continues to work out at Warrior Ice Arena and he continues to make progress.

The longtime Boston Bruins netminder underwent offseason hip surgery and has been rehabbing since. The timeline long has been for him to be game ready at some point in early 2022, but, understandably, that’s about as specific as the timeline has been. He remains without a contract but both he and the Bruins have expressed mutual interest in keeping the goalie in Boston.

Rask was working out in Brighton again Monday, taking shots from a couple Bruins players. That wasn’t the only positive update on him.

“He’s completely on schedule,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Monday. “And the schedule, again, defer to the medical people, was supposed to be somewhere after the new year. It could be into February. Now, February is the Olympic break, so then it bleeds into March. So, there was a little bit of leeway there when I was told originally when the surgery happened. So, I think he’s right there, if not probably a little bit ahead. I know he’s not behind.”

The Bruins have a decent situation with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, but if Rask gets back to the level he’s capable of, it could represent a big upgrade to the position.