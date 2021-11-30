Twitter Absolutely Roasts Seahawks After Insane Finish Vs. Football Team

NESN Logo Sign In

You’d be hard-pressed to find a stranger ending to a game than what happened between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team on Monday Night.

In what already was a weird game anyway with the score tied at nine heading into halftime, somehow it got even more crazy in the second half.

Late in the fourth quarter, Washington scored what would have been a dagger touchdown to end the game. But after it was called back the Seahawks got one more chance and even scored a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining to give them a chance to tie it with a two-point conversion. Russell Wilson was intercepted on the attempt, but Seattle somehow almost had another chance after successfully completing an onside kick, but had it overruled with a bonehead penalty.

The Seahawks recovered an onside kick down by just 2 points. But a penalty was called for a SEA player illegally lining up inside the hash mark.



They replayed the kick and WFT recovered. WFT won the game. pic.twitter.com/o8hqvcZpuE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 30, 2021

All in all it was exactly what you would come to expect in a game that featured two teams below .500 and finished with a final score of 17-15.

After the game, Twitter roasted the Seahawks for the wacky finish:

Summary of the Seahawks/WFT game pic.twitter.com/5VzGfKnrUs — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 30, 2021

Seahawks games always take you to the darkest corners of the rulebook — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) November 30, 2021

Seahawks last 8 drives:



? Punt

? Fumble

? 3 and out

? 3 and out

? 3 and out

? 3 and out

? 3 and out

? Punt



Then they scored a TD, failed the 2-point conversion and got a penalty when they recovered the onside kick.



Ouch. pic.twitter.com/evxNwV8NKA — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 30, 2021

The #Seahawks keep coming up with unique ways to lose games. I am not even sure this team can be fixed at this point. — Jerry Gamblin (@JGamblin) November 30, 2021

That game was awful. Odd. Awkward.

Each coach has glory and expiration, it?s time to retire.

Wilson will shop for a trade if he isn?t already. I love the Seahawks but this is just painful. — Jess, Egg Bog Latte (@BogHagJess) November 30, 2021

Good thing I bought Seahawks gear for everyone for Christmas — amelia ? (@ameliajoan__) November 30, 2021

My Seahawks broke my heart tonight but at least the Spurs came through with a W — Roundtree (@RoundtreeLifts) November 30, 2021

That one might sting in Seattle for a little while.