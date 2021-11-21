Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Jonathan Taylor And His Five TDs Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonathan Taylor on Sunday singlehandedly took down the Buffalo Bills with a monstrous five-touchdown performance in a 41-15 victory for the Indianapolis Colts (which allowed the New England Patriots to slide into first place in the AFC East.)

Naturally, Twitter was all over the historic showing from Taylor, who finished with 184 rushing yards on 32 carries and 19 receiving yards on three catches, going for four scores on the ground and one in the air. Of course, it was a bad day to be playing against Taylor in a fantasy matchup considering he logged 53.4 points in PPR leagues.

And Twitter ate it up.

Jonathan Taylor visiting the end zone today against the Bills: pic.twitter.com/1MaLIUMmex — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 21, 2021

Live look at Jonathan Taylor managers:

pic.twitter.com/a50PE7nFz0 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 21, 2021

When you?re playing against Jonathan Taylor in fantasy: pic.twitter.com/hHFG31uOFH — Fantasy Focus Live (@fantasyfocus) November 21, 2021

Live look at Jonathan Taylor after carrying every single Colts (+260) bettor this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/PvkjKYZRL5 — FOX Bet Live (@FOXBetLive) November 21, 2021

Taylor became the second player in the last 15 years to log at least 200 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in a single game, joining former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles.