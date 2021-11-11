Twitter Erupts After Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Signs With Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has chosen his next team and blew up Twitter in the process.
The 29-year-old wide receiver has been the center of essentially all every NFL rumor over the last week and after much deliberation — even reportedly considering the New England Patriots — Beckham finally has decided he will take his talents to Los Angeles and play for the Rams.
Beckham’s impromptu free agency tour has taken social media by storm with each reporter having some sort of insight, and each team’s fanbase wanting the three-time Pro Bowler on their roster.
Well, after Beckham finally made his decision, Twitter unsurprisingly blew up with a mixture of cheer and disappointment.
Whether you love him or hate him, this definitely is an interesting move for the pass-heavy Rams.