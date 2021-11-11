Twitter Erupts After Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Signs With Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has chosen his next team and blew up Twitter in the process.

The 29-year-old wide receiver has been the center of essentially all every NFL rumor over the last week and after much deliberation — even reportedly considering the New England Patriots — Beckham finally has decided he will take his talents to Los Angeles and play for the Rams.

Beckham’s impromptu free agency tour has taken social media by storm with each reporter having some sort of insight, and each team’s fanbase wanting the three-time Pro Bowler on their roster.

Well, after Beckham finally made his decision, Twitter unsurprisingly blew up with a mixture of cheer and disappointment.

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It?s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Did I just hear that Odell Beckham, Jr. is going to the Rams? Wow! The Rams go for it. I wish I was a fan of them. Unfortunately, my Green Bay Packers are a conservative franchise and they don?t go for it. — Jake Leopold (@jakeleopold225) November 11, 2021

Would?ve been better in black and gold but ok @obj — Jordan (@jordan_DTD) November 11, 2021

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. ?



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Von and OBJ linking up in LA ? pic.twitter.com/ZI0iYrYD3z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 11, 2021

@obj welcome to LA!!! Glad to have you. #50thYearLARamsFan We?ll treat you right! — Dave @gsot30 (@gsot30) November 11, 2021

You made the wrong choice @obj. I dont wanna hear any crying when you're putting up wide reciever 3 numbers and get knocked out of the playoffs by Green Bay either. ? https://t.co/aunx4X2l94 — Jason (@JasonWard23) November 11, 2021

Whether you love him or hate him, this definitely is an interesting move for the pass-heavy Rams.

