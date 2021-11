NESN Logo Sign In

The unofficial Josh Allen Bowl took place Sunday in the Bills-Jaguars game, and the Jacksonville linebacker was all over the Buffalo quarterback with whom he shares a name. Jacksonville’s Allen sacked the quarterback, intercepted him late in the third quarter and also recovered a Buffalo Allen fumble.

Naturally, Twitter loved it:

This Josh Allen thing pic.twitter.com/sr4cDwO1fU — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) November 7, 2021

Josh Allen (Jags) as soon as he saw Josh Allen (Bills) this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/TDLNpusfGt — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 7, 2021

The Josh Allen-Josh Allen game is the weirdest and most specific thing that has ever lived up to the hype — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) November 7, 2021

Josh Allen today pic.twitter.com/lr8SDgzrSr — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) November 7, 2021

The Bills fell to the Jaguars in a shocking 9-6 loss to give Jacksonville its second win of the season.