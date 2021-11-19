Twitter Mocks Falcons After Disastrous End To Drive Vs. Patriots

This was ugly

The Atlanta Falcons are blowing up on Twitter, and not in a good way.

The New England Patriots traveled to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Week 11’s Thursday Night Football clash and social media was all over the Falcons.

With a 10-point deficit, Atlanta stormed down the field against the Patriots in the second quarter and eventually had to settle for a 45-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo, but somehow nullified the kick after lining up in an illegal formation.

With the penalty enforced, Koo had to take a 50-yard field goal but missed wide left.

That one’s definitely going to sting a little bit.

