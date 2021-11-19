Twitter Mocks Falcons After Disastrous End To Drive Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Falcons are blowing up on Twitter, and not in a good way.

The New England Patriots traveled to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Week 11’s Thursday Night Football clash and social media was all over the Falcons.

With a 10-point deficit, Atlanta stormed down the field against the Patriots in the second quarter and eventually had to settle for a 45-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo, but somehow nullified the kick after lining up in an illegal formation.

With the penalty enforced, Koo had to take a 50-yard field goal but missed wide left.

Illegal formation on a FG attempt? — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) November 19, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons.



Third-and-1 at the New England 14-yard line.



Matt Ryan takes 13-yard (!!!) sack.



Successful field goal negated by illegal formation (!!!) penalty.



Resulting 50-yard FG attempt is wide left.



The Atlanta Falcons. pic.twitter.com/G9zsPPlUb1 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 19, 2021

Atlanta's offense: Third-and-1 at the NE 14, to fourth-and-14 at NE 27, to fourth-and-19 at NE 32.



Missed field goal.



Woof. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 19, 2021

And who didn?t see that coming? Self-inflicted damage by the Falcons after a hell of a drive. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 19, 2021

Falcons fans gotta be ripping their hair out #NEvsATL — Dylon Debo (@skydylon) November 19, 2021

Whoops. Illegal formation call on ATL.



Now Koo has to kick again…from 50 yds this time.



Take the points off the board–He misses from 50!



Still 10-0 #Patriots#NEvsATL ?#ATLvsNE #NFL #GoPats #PatriotsNation — Full Press Patriots (@FPC_Patriots) November 19, 2021

That one’s definitely going to sting a little bit.