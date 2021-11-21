Twitter Reacts To (Almost) Everything Coming Up Patriots In Week 11

NESN Logo Sign In

There was a moment in time when it really seemed like every single thing was going right for the New England Patriots on Sunday, despite the fact they were watching from home after a Week 11 win on “Thursday Night Football.”

And while the Baltimore Ravens ended up pulling out a win over the Chicago Bears, which had conference implications, the Patriots still jumped to the top of the AFC East as the Buffalo Bills were routed by the Indianapolis Colts. New England received additional help as the Tennessee Titans got beat by the woeful Houston Texans.

Entering Week 11, the Titans were the top team in the AFC, while the Bills were the top team in the division. The results obviously impacted both Buffalo and Tennessee, and it elicited an extensive number of reactions from those watching on at home.

The Patriots will welcome the Titans — who now have lost to the New York Jets and Texans this season — to Gillette Stadium in Week 12.