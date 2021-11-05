Twitter Tips Cap To Buster Posey After 2012 MVP Announces Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

After 12 years in Major League Baseball, Buster Posey officially is calling it quits.

The 2012 MLB Most Valuable Player spent the entirety of his illustrious career behind the plate for the San Francisco Giants winning three World Series titles in the process. Posey collected seven All-Star appearances during his highly-decorated career — including the 2021 season — to go along with a gold glove, the 2021 batting title and 2010 Rookie of the Year award.

After it was announced that the future Hall-of-Famer was hanging up his cleats, fans, former teammates and MLB legends all took to Twitter with nothing but praise for the Giants lifer.

After 12 years with the #SFGiants, Buster Posey has announced he is retiring from baseball.



Thank you for everything, Buster! #ForeverGiant pic.twitter.com/6pU59Tj3nH — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 4, 2021

An MVP and a 3x World Series champion is hanging it up.



Congrats, @BusterPosey. pic.twitter.com/9Q0FJGw5Rq — MLB (@MLB) November 4, 2021

Dear @BusterPosey, you are a rare bird.



You have what most of us MLB players never did, true perspective. You didn?t bow down & worship the game of baseball as if it were your God. In the eyes of @SFGiants fans, you walked on water but to you, it was just a game you loved to… pic.twitter.com/aPrmHrsPTu — Barry Zito (@barryzitomusic) November 4, 2021

Buster Posey and Tim Lincecum turned me from a baseball fan into a fanatic. Their success is what made me care enough about the sport to make covering baseball my career, which has given me a nice life I didn?t anticipate as a broke and directionless 19 year old in San Francisco. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) November 4, 2021

Say it ain?t so! I respect him so much for walking away to be with his family. One of the best signal callers to handle a pitching staff I?ve ever seen. It?s been 13 years since he won my Catchers Award, he?s an award winner again. What a career! Happy retirement @BusterPosey! — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) November 4, 2021

Congratulations to my good friend @BusterPosey on a legendary career! Your impact on the @sfgiants organization cannot be understated. You mean so much to this team, this city, & the fans! pic.twitter.com/Drm9TyHhW6 — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) November 5, 2021

Glad I was able to be apart of your illustrious career! HoF career! Enjoy that next chapter @BusterPosey. pic.twitter.com/1aoF50gauY — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) November 4, 2021

Buster Posey will have a statue outside of Oracle Park one day:

? 2010 Rookie of the Year

? 7x All Star

? 4x Silver Slugger

? Gold Glover

? 2012 batting champ

? 2012 MVP

? 3x World Series champion



End of an era in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/iq6TrbVz6L — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) November 3, 2021

Buster Posey did a lot of great things during his career, but throwing the ball into Jake Peavy?s glove might just be his finest moment pic.twitter.com/wSgJxtENY0 — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) November 4, 2021

The longtime backstop certainly left it all out on the field.