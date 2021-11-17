Twitter Wants To Know Why Jets Starting Joe Flacco Vs. Dolphins

The Jets made somewhat of a surprising move when it was reported they would start quarterback Joe Flacco when New York takes on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
ESPN?s Rich Cimini first reported the news before Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed as much.
Zach Wilson “still isn’t 100%” from his injury and Mike White threw four interceptions against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 before Flacco took over in the eventual loss.
The Jets, at 2-7, really don’t have much to play for the remainder of the year, but that didn’t stop Twitter from reacting to Saleh’s decision to go with Flacco over a healthy White.
We’ll see if it ends up being the right move come Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.