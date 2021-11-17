Twitter Wants To Know Why Jets Starting Joe Flacco Vs. Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jets made somewhat of a surprising move when it was reported they would start quarterback Joe Flacco when New York takes on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

ESPN?s Rich Cimini first reported the news before Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed as much.

Zach Wilson “still isn’t 100%” from his injury and Mike White threw four interceptions against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 before Flacco took over in the eventual loss.

The Jets, at 2-7, really don’t have much to play for the remainder of the year, but that didn’t stop Twitter from reacting to Saleh’s decision to go with Flacco over a healthy White.

Video of Robert Saleh and Brian Flores in the race to see who can handle their QB situation the worst.#Jets #Dolphins #NFL pic.twitter.com/CIwgjjRlxk — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) November 17, 2021

Saleh: Mike White was anointed after one game and now everyone wants to throw him away. He deserves better than that:



Also Saleh: Joe Flacco will start vs Miami bc Mike White isn't very good. #Jets



?? — Drew (@DrewfromJersey) November 17, 2021

Robert Saleh is having one of the worst rookie head coach seasons I have ever seen. — justin (@jdotnew) November 17, 2021

If Saleh was so confident in White, why make the trade for Flacco? Why have him start over White??? If you?re worried about him turning the ball over, Miami is a heavy blitz team!!!! White can hit those check downs and succeed!!!! — Kevin Lidlow (@klidlow65) November 17, 2021

Robert Saleh said two days ago that Mike White ?deserves better? than fans/media wanting to move on from him after one bad game. But after a bad game against the Bills, the Jets are starting Joe Flacco, not White, vs Miami. https://t.co/2Tsmcj2eHm https://t.co/AgOmAi0S7G — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) November 17, 2021

Saleh definitely having one of the moments..Why in the hell would he start Flacco ? He was just singing the praise of White a few days ago. Even if White threw for 300 and 3TDs he is not the future. Zach is the future period #Jets — CSBanter (@csbanterPFB) November 17, 2021

We’ll see if it ends up being the right move come Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.