Tyrann Mathieu Calls Out Mac Jones Doubters Amid Patriots QB’s Surge

Many football fans and media members alike had reservations about whether Mac Jones would be able to be a successful NFL quarterback.

After all, Jones was part of a juggernaut for his lone full season as a collegiate starter and he’s not a dual-threat like so many professional signal-callers are these days.

But Jones, the fifth quarterback taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, is making those doubters look more foolish with each passing week. Not only is the Alabama product arguably the frontrunner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but his play is part of the reason why the New England Patriots now are being considered a legitimate Super Bowl LVI contender.

Jones’ impressive string of performances hasn’t gone unnoticed by Tyrann Mathieu, who on Tuesday called out those who’ve flip-flopped on their stance about the Patriots QB.

“Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central,” Mathieu tweeted.

In a follow-up to a response from NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Dan Orlovsky, the Kansas City Chiefs safety added: “He don’t throw side arm or run fast so people knocked him….. dude can play QB! Period.”

Jones will try to keep it rolling Thursday night when the Patriots visit the Atlanta Falcons to kick off Week 11.