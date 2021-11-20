In this Article: NBA NHL

What Canada’s New Policy Means For Unvaccinated Professional Athletes

Things will look a little different for unvaccinated athletes soon

Things may get a little complicated for athletes who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 soon.

As of right now there is an exemption for NBA and NHL athletes traveling to the country but that exemption may soon be lifting.

Canadian minister of public safety Marco Mendicino said beginning on Jan. 15 unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes will no longer be able to travel into the country due to the wide spread availability of the vaccines.

This certainly is something to keep an eye on as the NBA and NHL seasons progress.

