VA Hero Of The Week | Mac Jones Shines In Patriots’ Win Over Browns

Jones was on fire in Week 10

by and

Mac Jones had the best performance of his NFL career in the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Browns. For that reason, we?re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

Leading the way for a Patriots rout of the Cleveland Browns, Jones completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 198 yards and three touchdowns. The Pats have now outscored their opponents 150 to 50 over their last four games.

For more details on Jones’ Week 10 performance, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

More Patriots:

These Are Two Of Most Impressive Mac Jones Stats You’ll See All Season
MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard
Previous Article

MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Angels In Agreement On One-Year Contract
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick
Next Article

Drew Brees ‘Loves’ This Quality Of Bill Belichick, Patriots

Picked For You

Related