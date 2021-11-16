VA Hero Of The Week | Mac Jones Shines In Patriots’ Win Over Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones had the best performance of his NFL career in the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Browns. For that reason, we?re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

Leading the way for a Patriots rout of the Cleveland Browns, Jones completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 198 yards and three touchdowns. The Pats have now outscored their opponents 150 to 50 over their last four games.

For more details on Jones’ Week 10 performance, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.