Videos Show Matthew Judon, Adrian Phillips Going Nuts After Patriots Win

Want to know how much Sunday’s win meant to New England Patriots? Just check out some of the players’ reactions.

A pair of videos — one shared by the Patriots, the other by NBC Sports Boston — showed Matthew Judon and Adrian Phillips passionately celebrating after their team’s 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Both players had huge games, with Judon wreaking havoc in the Chargers backfield and Phillips delivering two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Take a look:

Matt Judon and Adrian Philips were HYPED after the win pic.twitter.com/OSlY81YxrQ — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 1, 2021

Heading home with a win. pic.twitter.com/GEN6T4Rumm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2021

Judon and Phillips’s teammates were similarly fired up for the postgame locker celebration, during which Phillips and Hunter Henry received game balls from Bill Belichick.

The Patriots will look for their third win in a row when they visit the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.