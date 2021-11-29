Dalvin Cook Injury: Vikings Star Carted Off After Hurting Shoulder

NESN Logo Sign In

When it rains, it pours.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was carted off the field Sunday during a Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cook sustained the injury during the third quarter, with trainers attending to his pectoral area, but the exact cause remains unclear. He was teary getting on the cart, but did so under his own power with just over 1 minute on the clock in the quarter.

Shortly after, the Vikings ruled him out with a shoulder injury.

Vikings teammates went over to show their support to RB Dalvin Cook before he was carted off the field with an injury. pic.twitter.com/xBHnAbreUn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2021

A teary Dalvin Cook is now being carted to the locker room. https://t.co/HBfJVCtpTP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2021

The injury also comes after a lawsuit was filed against Cook by former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble this month, who accused him of domestic violence with photo evidence.