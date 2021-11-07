Vikings Players Show Support For Odell Beckham Jr. In Confusing Fashion

NESN Logo Sign In

A few Minnesota Vikings players before their Week 9 game Sunday afternoon showed support for a player who is not on their team.

In fact, the player in question currently isn’t on any team.

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was among the Vikings players who sported a “Free Odell” shirt at M&T Bank Stadium ahead of Minnesota’s tilt with the Baltimore Ravens.

Multiple players wearing "Free Odell" shirts prior to today's Ravens-Vikings game. pic.twitter.com/C707bTHUBH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 7, 2021

Jefferson and cornerback Cam Dantzler, like Beckham, are Louisana natives, so it’s easy to understand why they want the best for OBJ. That said, those shirts would have made a lot more sense over the past few weeks when Beckham effectively was a castaway in Cleveland. The Browns on Friday announced their intention to release Beckham and he reportedly won’t be claimed on waivers, so he’s pretty much been freed.

But hey, why let the fact of the matter get in the way of some statement threads?