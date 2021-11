NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand cannot be stopped.

The Bruins forward made it 2-0 in the second period against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon with a power-play goal that was textbook Marchand.

Check it out for yourself:

Marchy makin it happen. pic.twitter.com/0sKlqXAU1i — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 13, 2021

But he didn’t stop there and made it 3-1 with another goal with just under seven minutes to go.

The tallies marked the seventh and eighth for Marchand on the season.