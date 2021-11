NESN Logo Sign In

Erik Haula has his first goal as a member of the Boston Bruins.

The forward gave the B’s a 1-0 lead in the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center to open the scoring.

Karson Kuhlman stole the puck in the neutral zone to set up Haula banging home the rebound between Jonathan Bernier’s legs.

Check it out:

WOO! HAULA GIVES THE BRUINS AN EARLY LEAD! pic.twitter.com/Pvz0GOVrzB — NESN (@NESN) November 13, 2021

The Bruins are looking to snap the Devils’ three-game win streak.