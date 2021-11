NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins’ rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman was a machine against the New York Rangers during their battle Friday afternoon at TD Garden, making some incredible saves between the pipes.

This was the second notable save of the game, coming against Rangers center Mika Zibanejad in the second period to keep the game tied at 2-2.

Watch Swayman’s clutch save below:

Swayman has come up big for the Bruins so far during the 2021-22 NHL season and continues to amaze fans with his skills on the ice.