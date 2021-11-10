Watch Mic’d-Up Highlights From Patriots’ Dominant Win Over Panthers

The victory put the Patriots over .500 for the first time in over a year

by

By now, you probably are sick of all the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors. So, why not take a break with some mic’d-up highlights from Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Panthers?

New England on Tuesday shared a “Sights & Sounds” video from its dominant win in Carolina. The clip offers an inside look at sideline reactions during some of the biggest plays from the Week 9 victory.

Take a look:

The win moved the Patriots to over .500 for the first time since September of last season. New England now is within a half-game of the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East.

Bill Belichick’s team will host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More Football:

Browns RB Nick Chubb & RB Demetric Felton Test Positive For COVID-19
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons
Previous Article

NBA Odds: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving Make It Difficult To Book Futures
Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy
Next Article

How Bruce Cassidy Feels After Earning 200th Career Win With Bruins

Picked For You

Related