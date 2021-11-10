Watch Mic’d-Up Highlights From Patriots’ Dominant Win Over Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

By now, you probably are sick of all the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors. So, why not take a break with some mic’d-up highlights from Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Panthers?

New England on Tuesday shared a “Sights & Sounds” video from its dominant win in Carolina. The clip offers an inside look at sideline reactions during some of the biggest plays from the Week 9 victory.

Take a look:

The win moved the Patriots to over .500 for the first time since September of last season. New England now is within a half-game of the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East.

Bill Belichick’s team will host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.