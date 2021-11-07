Watch Stephon Gilmore Burn Mac Jones, Patriots With Easy Interception

NESN Logo Sign In

Targeting Stephon Gilmore rarely yields positive results for opposing quarterbacks. Mac Jones found that out the hard way Sunday.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s New England Patriots-Carolina Panthers game, Jones fired a pass over the middle to Jakobi Meyers. Instead, he found Gilmore, who didn’t break stride as he grabbed the second interception of his Panthers tenure.

GILMORE PICKS OFF MAC JONES!!!



?: CBS pic.twitter.com/q74N0fgvod — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2021

Sunday’s game was Gilmore’s first against his former team since the Patriots traded him to Carolina last month. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year said the matchup wasn’t personal, but multiple reports suggested otherwise.

Gilmore played only on third downs early in the game but saw his role expand as the first half progressed. His pick came on second-and-7.

Meyers spoke glowingly about Gilmore during the leadup to this game, saying the star cornerback had a major influence on him as a player. Their three years’ worth of practice reps against each other certainly seemed to benefit Gilmore on this particular play, as he was able to anticipate Meyers’ route.

Gilmore also helped Jones in the months before his trade, watching film of the rookie quarterback and giving him frequent pointers.