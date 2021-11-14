What In The World Was Lions Kicker Doing On This Game-Winning Try?

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Santoso is not the Detroit Lions’ top kicker. That was evident Sunday afternoon.

The punter/placekicker was elevated from the practice squad after the Lions put Austin Seibert on injured reserve. On Sunday, the Lions were eyeing their first win of the season in Week 10 against the Steelers, and they managed to take Pittsburgh to overtime.

With 4:08 left in the extra frame, the Lions sent Santoso out for a 48-yard field goal attempt. Although wind didn’t appear to be much of a factor, it was cold and rainy at Heinz Field.

Santoso then uncorked a, frankly, sad attempt at a field goal that came up well short.

(You can watch the kick here)

The Lions’ season has been filled with one bad break after another. This was the latest one.

By the way, the game ended in a tie, which probably was a fair result for the largely sloppy game.