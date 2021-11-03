What Latest Christian McCaffrey News Means For Patriots-Panthers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Carolina Panthers could have their best player back for Sunday’s New England Patriots matchup.

But that’s no guarantee.

The Panthers on Wednesday designated All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to return from injured reserve. He’ll begin practicing Wednesday and will be eligible to play Sunday against the Patriots if activated.

Carolina could take a cautious approach with their superstar ball-carrier, however. McCaffrey hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3 and already has had one setback in his recovery. He sat out two games before being placed on IR in Week 6.

Per NFL rules, the Panthers will have 21 days to add McCaffrey to their 53-man roster before he would revert to season-ending IR. It’s not uncommon for players to practice for a week or more before being activated.

McCaffrey also missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. When healthy, though, he’s the NFL’s most dangerous dual-threat running back. In 2019, he racked up 1,387 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns and added 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four scores, leading the league in yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.

Since McCaffrey entered the NFL as the eighth overall pick in 2017, he leads all NFL running backs in receiving yards per game (52.5) and trails only Alvin Kamara in total receptions (336) despite missing significant time.