What Mac Jones Believes Is N’Keal Harry’s ‘Best Attribute’ As Receiver

N’Keal Harry is one of the more polarizing players in recent Patriots history. Some believe the 2019 first-round pick is a total bust; others believe New England largely is to blame for not finding ways to utilize the large receiver’s skill set.
That Harry requested a trade last summer hasn’t helped his standing among Patriots fans.
But the third-year pro recently has shown signs of life. Harry has made multiple impressive catches in recent weeks and has been especially effective as a blocker.
“Yeah, I think N’Keal’s done a great job in the blocking game,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.” “But also just coming to work every day, trying to get better.”
Jones added: “I feel like I can trust him.”
The QB then was asked to identify Harry’s “best attribute” as a receiver.
“Just attacking the football when it’s in the air,” Jones said. “We’ve seen that a few times this year. When the ball’s up in the air, he’s got the mindset that it’s his ball and he’s gonna go get it. …
“In practice, too. He has the right mindset on the deep balls or any 50-50 balls.”
Harry made two catches for 14 yards — one on New England’s first drive, the other on its second — in last Thursday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. He now has eight receptions for 117 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games this season.
Harry and the Patriots will look for their sixth win in a row when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.