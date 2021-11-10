What Patriots Players Are Saying About Odell Beckham Jr. As Decision Looms

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three New England Patriots players spoke with reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Unsurprisingly, all three were asked about Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham is weighing his options in free agency after being released by the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots have been rumored as a potential landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowl receiver, as have teams like the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

How would New England’s current players feel about their team adding the star wideout?

“I think he’s a great player,” rookie quarterback Mac Jones said. “He has a choice to make, and that’s up to him. I think that’s pretty much it. … We have really good receivers here, and anybody who wants to help us win is obviously a benefit to the team. I obviously will leave that up to Coach (Bill) Belichick, and you can ask him about it. But I know for a fact he always wants people that will come here and help us win.”

Earlier this week, Jones said in WEEI interview that he’s “not opposed at all” to bringing Beckham into New England’s receiving corps.

Though he’d likely see his role diminish if this signing comes to fruition, wide receiver Nelson Agholor raved about Beckham’s talent.

“I think he’s an amazing player,” Agholor said. “I think he’s an absolutely special talent, and I wish him the best. I love the receivers we have here, and it’s not my position to worry about that. But I wish him well, and I know that, at the end of the day, whoever takes him, he’s going to do his job. And I wish him well, because he’s a good player.”