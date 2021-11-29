What Ravens’ Win Over Browns Means For Patriots In AFC Playoff Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will enter Week 13 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

A Baltimore loss Sunday night would have vaulted New England into the conference’s top spot, but the Ravens survived four Lamar Jackson interceptions to defeat the Cleveland Browns 16-10.

The Patriots took down the AFC’s previous leaders, the Tennessee Titans, earlier in the day, winning 36-13 at Gillette Stadium. That win allowed Bill Belichick’s club to retake first place in the AFC East from the Buffalo Bills, who will host New England next week on “Monday Night Football.”

Here’s an updated look at the AFC playoff picture after Sunday’s results:

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3; AFC North leader)

2. New England Patriots (8-4; AFC East leader)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-4; AFC South leader)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4; AFC West leader)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4; first wild card)

6. Buffalo Bills (7-4; second wild card)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5; third wild card)

In the hunt: Las Vegas Raiders (6-5), Denver Broncos (6-5), Indianapolis Colts (6-6), Cleveland Browns (6-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1), Miami Dolphins (5-7)

The Ravens are on a bye next week. Because the Patriots own a superior conference record (6-1 to Baltimore’s 5-3), they can leapfrog Jackson and Co. in the standings with a win in Buffalo.